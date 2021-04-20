Where are you going?
Plaza de la Danza

2 de Abril, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
Day of the Dead Sand Tapestries Oaxaca Mexico

Day of the Dead Sand Tapestries

One of the traditions associated with Day of the Dead in Oaxaca is the creation of colorful sand tapestries. You'll find them all over the city throughout the week of the holiday, but in the plaza adjacent to La Soledad church, they set up some large ones that are truly monumental, It's interesting to see when they're being made, they bring in truckloads of sand and then the young artists painstakingly fill in their design to bring their vision to life. The theme of the tapestries is invariably death, but often there is a playful aspect to these creations. The ephemeral nature of this art form reminds us of the fleeting nature of life. After the holiday has passed, they scoop up the sand and return the plaza to its unadorned condition.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
