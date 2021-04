Gorgeous women's shoes

Even after chatting with the owner, I'm still slightly confused as to why this lovely women's shoe boutique/art gallery is called Plastic Passion, but like so many things in Genoa , we just go with it. Drop by this lovely little shop to pick up Italian-made suede heels, or my favorite, the kitten-heeled black t-strap beauties. And take a minute to check out the upstairs art gallery before you head out.