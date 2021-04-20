Sundown Catch Up

When you make the trek to Peru, you go to Cuzco, and then you go to Machu Picchu. But there are many more places to explore in this ancient land. Prior to heading off to the more traditional destination, we decided to head out to Pisaq, a bus ride outside of Cuzco. Our driver delivered us to our destination, and the whole time he was also taking kids home from school. To this day we are still not sure if we got on the correct bus or not, but it sure beat the dull bus rides home I had as a kid. Upon arrival, it seemed liked a pretty easy 5K hike, but with the change in altitude, and having only been in town for 24 hours, we quickly learned that breathing less air does, in fact, hinder your energy levels. No matter, we still hiked an old Inca Fortress, and at one point I ran through the ruins humming the theme song from The Last of the Mohicans movie, thinking I was actually Daniel Day-Lewis. Note: I do realize how incredibly historically flawed the aforementioned comment is, but seriously, I just rode a school bus and hadn't adjusted to the the altitude yet, so please humor me. As I was panting with my head down, I looked up and saw my younger brother had reached the edge just as the light was beginning to fade. It was just the inspiration I needed: the sun going down allowed me to catch up.