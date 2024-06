Hardly a minute from central station and a short walk to Old Town’s historic landmarks, Hilton Cologne is the perfect place from which to explore Cologne and its surroundings. Choose a guest room with unobstructed views of Cologne Cathedral, relax in the hotel’s sauna, or enjoy cocktails coupled with Mediterranean cuisine (and maybe even some of the celebrated local chocolate) at the retro-chic Pigeon Post Bar & Eatery.