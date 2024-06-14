At the Hilton Dresden, located in the heart of Dresden just one block from the Elbe River and two from Zwinger Palace, the region’s reputation for artistry extends to the hotel’s kitchen. Offering five distinctive options to choose from, including the rustic Bierhaus Dampfschiff, serving hearty German food, and the historic Cafe Vis-à-Vis with stunning views from its outdoor terrace. After a busy day exploring, enjoy a soak in the hotel’s sauna and whirlpool, then unwind in a corner suite or duplex.

