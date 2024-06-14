HomeTravel GuidesGermanyDresden

Hilton Dresden

An d. Frauenkirche 5, 01067 Dresden, Germany
A photograph of the exterior of the Hilton Dresden at night in Dresden, Germany

Dresden Hilton

Courtesy of Hilton

A photograph of the exterior of the Hilton Dresden at night in Dresden, Germany
At the Hilton Dresden, located in the heart of Dresden just one block from the Elbe River and two from Zwinger Palace, the region’s reputation for artistry extends to the hotel’s kitchen. Offering five distinctive options to choose from, including the rustic Bierhaus Dampfschiff, serving hearty German food, and the historic Cafe Vis-à-Vis with stunning views from its outdoor terrace. After a busy day exploring, enjoy a soak in the hotel’s sauna and whirlpool, then unwind in a corner suite or duplex.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
Old Masters Picture Gallery, Dresden Germany
Old Masters Picture Gallery
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Dresen Zwinger, Dresden Germany
Dresden Zwinger
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
Frauenkirche
April 20, 2021 03:31 PM
