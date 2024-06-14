HomeTravel GuidesGermanyBerlin

Hilton Berlin

Mohrenstraße 30, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Pink lights shining on the facade of Mitte’s Hilton Berlin at dusk.

Mitte’s Hilton Berlin by night.

Courtesy of Hilton

A private dining room enclosed in a glass dome overlooking Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt at Restaurant Beletage in Hilton Berlin, Germany.

A private dining room overlooking Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt at Restaurant Beletage in Hilton Berlin

Courtesy of Hilton

Pink lights shining on the facade of Mitte's Hilton Berlin at dusk.
A private dining room enclosed in a glass dome overlooking Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt at Restaurant Beletage in Hilton Berlin, Germany.
To take full advantage of the city’s ambitiously designed, action-packed center, look no further than the Hilton Berlin, located along Gendarmenmarkt Square within a short walk from the bustling promenade of Friedrichstraße. Enjoy modern, regional cuisine at Listo, soak in the sauna or pool at the LivingWell Health Club, and stretch out in one of the hotel’s panoramic suites overlooking the German Dome.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

