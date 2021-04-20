"Pinched Gut" (Olde Town) historic district, Augusta, GA Olde Town, Augusta, GA 30901, USA

"Pinched Gut District"--prettier than it sounds Most visitors to Georgia's second-oldest city come in April for The Masters Golf Tournament. Just a few minutes' drive from the Augusta National, though, will take you to a leafy neighborhood laid out well before the Civil War, with homes from the early 1800's to the 1930's. The "Pinched Gut" historic district (also known as "Olde Town") owes its name either to the corseted ladies' fashions of the 19th-century, or to a hungry period following one of the Savannah River's floods. In 1916, a neighborhood fire led to some residents leaving and rebuilding on "The Hill"--the Summerville district just south of where The Masters golf tournament is played. But much of the architecture survives in one of the best places in the South to see every building style from Federal to Craftsman--perfect for a walking or driving tour. Broad and Greene Streets have wide park-like medians, and La Maison on Telfair is one of the city's finest restaurants.



