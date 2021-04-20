Photoautomat
Revaler Str. 6, 10245 Berlin, Germany
+49 30 3198860
Taking Goofy Photos in the PhotoautomatYou wouldn't be a cool Berliner without a set of photos from one of the many Photoautomat booths around Berlin. Open 24/7 and conveniently located across the city—oftentimes in front of hipster hotspots—these photo booths provide the perfect souvenirs for any trip to Berlin.
For just 2€, you step inside with a friend (or four), push a button and then wait for the four shutter clicks. It's always a lot of fun and they make great souvenirs. You may end up wanting to do it multiple times if there are several of you—so that you each end up with souvenirs. But, hey, for 2€ a pop, it's a pretty great deal!