Bistro Dining in Portland's Arts District

Tucked away in Portland 's Arts District, the James Beard–nominated Petite Jacqueline offers comfort food in a French bistro style that has won fans among residents and visitors alike. You'll find plats du jour, carafes of wine, and fun cocktails along with a typical bistro menu. There is often music and a lively spirit that adds to the merry environment of Petite Jaqueline.