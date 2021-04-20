Perla's Seafood & Oyster Bar
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-291-7300
Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 10:30am - 11pm
My Favorite PatioThere is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and drink great beer and cocktails!
This a very nice restaurant so the service is impeccable, but the drinks are affordable and the bar menu has a nice selection of eats. Dining here can get quite expensive, so if Perla's is not in your budget for dinner your surrounded by great values and food trailers on South Congress Ave.