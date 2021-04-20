Pendry San Diego
550 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-738-7000
Photo courtesy of Pendry San Diego
Pendry San DiegoWhy we love it: A sophisticated stay that you never have to leave
The Highlights:
- Spacious, beautifully designed rooms
- Six different restaurants and bars that even locals love
- A rooftop pool for soaking up the San Diego sun
The Review:
The debut property from Pendry Hotels, this elegant hotel brings a touch of sophistication to the Gaslamp Quarter. The 317 guestrooms—including 36 suites—all measure 350 square feet or more, offering space to stretch out on plush beds and chaise lounges upholstered in the hotel’s signature blue tartan. A mix of coastal California style and luxurious amenities, rooms also feature a calming, ocean-inspired palette, chic furnishings, and transparent, glass-and-steel showers stocked with custom bath products.
While you might be tempted to spend the day in your room, enjoying views of downtown or the bay, you’ll want to explore at least a few of the Pendry’s six restaurants and bars. Start your morning at Provisional, a restaurant-marketplace hybrid offering seasonal fare, gourmet coffee, and grab-and-go items, then head up to The Pool House, a rooftop pool and lounge serving light bites and refreshing drinks. Come evening, you’ll want to follow sushi at Lionfish with cocktails at Fifth & Rose, local brews at Nason’s Beer Hall, or live music at Oxford Social Club—plus a Champagne nightcap from the hotel’s Moët & Chandon vending machine. When it’s time to detox, hit Spa Pendry for balancing treatments, or work out in the fitness studio overlooking the pool deck.
