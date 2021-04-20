Where are you going?
Pena

Pena, 1150 Lisbon, Portugal
Experiencing History in Pena Lisbon Portugal

Experiencing History in Pena

There are so many places to visit in this neighborhood, but I don’t see a lot of tourists strolling here, maybe because it’s located in one of the seven hills, Santana. But this is a neighborhood with more than 400 years of history, so if you’re not into climbing those steps, just use Lavra’s lift, it will take just few minutes.

Stroll around Casco Velho (meaning "old town"), visit the ancient parish of Campo Santana that in old times served as a bullring and flea market, and skip the tourist trap of restaurants next to Coliseu dos Recreios.

Here in Pena neighborhood, you will be among the locals, tasting Portuguese food and enjoying views over Lisbon.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

