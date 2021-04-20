Paulaner Brauhaus
150 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
| +86 21 6474 5700
PaulanerFor a taste of Germany, settle in at one of Paulaner's three locations across the city. Grab a cold Hefeweizen and unwind from a busy day of sightseeing.
Happy Hour from 4-7pm offers 2-for-1 beers, a good deal as these aren't the cheapest pours in town, but the quality is top notch.
Locations:
Former French Concession / 150 Fenyang Lu
Xintiandi / North Block, Lane 181 Taicang Lu
Binjiang / Riverside Promenade,
Binjiang Da Dao