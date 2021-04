Paulaner Brauhaus

Paulaner

For a taste of Germany , settle in at one of Paulaner's three locations across the city. Grab a cold Hefeweizen and unwind from a busy day of sightseeing.Happy Hour from 4-7pm offers 2-for-1 beers, a good deal as these aren't the cheapest pours in town, but the quality is top notch.Locations:Former French Concession / 150 Fenyang LuXintiandi / North Block, Lane 181 Taicang LuBinjiang / Riverside Promenade,Binjiang Da Dao