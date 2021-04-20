Where are you going?
Paulaner Brauhaus

150 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
| +86 21 6474 5700
For a taste of Germany, settle in at one of Paulaner's three locations across the city. Grab a cold Hefeweizen and unwind from a busy day of sightseeing.

Happy Hour from 4-7pm offers 2-for-1 beers, a good deal as these aren't the cheapest pours in town, but the quality is top notch.

Locations:
Former French Concession / 150 Fenyang Lu
Xintiandi / North Block, Lane 181 Taicang Lu
Binjiang / Riverside Promenade,
Binjiang Da Dao
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
