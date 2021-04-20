Where are you going?
Patreksfjörður

Patreksfjörður, Iceland
Website
Steel ship Patreksfjörður Iceland

Steel ship

This is the oldest steel ship in Iceland and it's located in the vicinity of Patreksfjörður. You can see it just by driving toward Breiðavík, that is where our hotel was located. The sky and water were really blue and dramatic, the lighting was perfect and the red of the ship really stood out. I just stood there, in the cold and rain and looked at it.
I absolutely loved this ship and it's location. It used to be rotting there but the locals are keeping up with the maintenance a little bit. Now it's still rotting but it's doing so looking fabulous.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

