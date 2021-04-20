Pastelaria Suiça Praça Dom Pedro IV 96 a 104, 1100-202 Lisboa, Portugal

Facing Two Squares This pastry shop brings me back to my childhood. When my father and brother would go to see Benfica (one of the most important football teams in Portugal), my mother and I would come here to have an ice cream or a cake.



Who can resist sitting in its esplanade, facing Rossio or Praça da Figueira and catching some sun? In the old days, free thinkers would gather to drink to liberty, and women sat for the first time on an esplanade having a coffee. By the way, Suiça was the first café/pastry shop to serve croissants in Portugal.

