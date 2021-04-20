Parker's 222 Drayton Street

Parker's Market: Gas Station Gourmet One of the most unusual places to shop for groceries in Savannah's historic downtown is the one-of-a-kind Parker's Market Urban Gourmet at 222 Drayton Street. This gas station has been transformed into one of the finest gourmet food stores you'll find anywhere, offering an eclectic mix of beers and wines, imported chocolates and cheeses, freshly baked breads, locally grown produce, and colorful, cut flowers.



Parker's deli counter is the perfect place to grab a picnic lunch to enjoy in one of Savannah's nearby squares or parks. Especially delicious: the deli's curried chicken salad and grape leaves.



Even if you're not looking to buy groceries, if you happen upon Parker's Market Urban Gourmet, make sure to stop in and check out the fine products they offer. You'll inevitably leave with a treat you didn't even know you wanted.