Pantheon
Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
| +39 06 6830 0230
More info
Sun 9am - 5:45pm
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 7:15pm
PantheonThis 1st-century wonder will take your breath away. Not only is it one of the city's most ancient sites, it's been in continuous use for centuries. Originally built as a private temple, today it is a Catholic church and the resting place of Italian kings and the artist Raphael. Make the most of a wet day in Rome and watch as the rain falls through the center oculus.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Fall in Love with the Pantheon
Built sometime in the second century C.E., and dedicated to all the ancient Roman gods, the Pantheon has been a working Catholic church since the seventh century. It is far and away the best-preserved of Rome's ancient wonders, and its roof is still the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Free in Rome: The Pantheon
The Pantheon in Rome is one of the easier places to visit as a tourist in Rome, if you ask me. First of all, it’s free! It’s also quite impressive compared to just about any other major tourist attraction in Europe. It’s much more grandiose than it appears from the outside. Trust me: step inside and you'll see what all the fuss is about!
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Rome's Greatest Building
I can never grow tired of looking at the Pantheon. It's perhaps the best preserved building from ancient Rome. It would have even been in better condition had Baroque artist and architect not stripped the roof of its bronze in order to build the Baldachino in St. Peter's Basilica.
almost 7 years ago
In the Shadow of Centuries
My favorite piazza in Rome is right here, gazing at the Roman temple to all the gods. The elegant dome, intact for 2000 years, shelters a dramatic colorful marble interior, a hint of the glories the Forum once held for the populous.
Today, young lovers lounge at the splashing fountain while tourists link hands to surround the enormous granite pillars, floated to Rome from Egypt by some ambitious Caesar. The pharaohs provided the obelisk that graces the fountain, too.
Sipping chilled Prosecco, I contemplate the range of history--four thousand years or so--on display before me. Hadrian’s building spree in 80 AD, Egyptian hieroglyphs and medieval ironwork. A bride and groom arrive with their entourage to pose for photos with the ancient monuments, declaring ‘our love will last as long as the Pantheon stands.’ Ask a Roman engineer how long that will be, and he will answer with ringing authority: Forever.
over 5 years ago
The Pantheon, Rome
almost 7 years ago
Late night solitude!
The pantheon can be a crowded nightmare by day and a peaceful spiritual place when passed by after a late meal. Don't miss the solitude of the pantheon by night.
almost 7 years ago
Pantheon Roma Italia
Architecture dream
almost 7 years ago
A stage-set in a shop window
Walking along a side street from the Pantheon, this beautiful window display just totally caught my eye.
almost 7 years ago
Water, Water, Everywhere
You will find these handy water fountains throughout Rome. And thank the Gods, because the sun can be punishing. So, be sure to carry a water bottle with you and beware the watchful eyes of the ever-present water police.
almost 7 years ago
You Want What on Your Spaghetti?
Sitting at one of the over-priced cafes outside the Pantheon, we got our money's worth by spending a couple of hours people-watching. The waiter, though he might look at bit stern, was great. He went out of his way to ensure that everyone had a great experience.
almost 7 years ago
Pantheon - Spring 2013
Our first trip to Italy together! Two wonderful weeks in Rome.
almost 7 years ago
See the Light—Roman Pantheon
The Pantheon is a spectacular structure, and one of the oldest and best preserved in Rome. The light changes throughout the day—this was taken about 12:30 p.m. in April. Be ready for big crowds, but looking at all the architectural details can make everyone else there irrelevant.