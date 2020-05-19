Palm Springs Art Museum
101 N Museum Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
| +1 760-322-4800
Photo by Lisa Corson, AFAR Media
Palm Springs Art MuseumIt’s a sign of the Palm Springs boom that what started as a modest local museum is now a premier destination for art and design aficionados. Today, the establishment, first opened in 1938, celebrates performing arts, modern art, and architecture in three locations. The main building, a designated historic site designed by architect E. Stewart Williams, is the most trafficked, with works by Henry Moore, Ed Ruscha, Dale Chihuly, and other marquee names. The Palm Springs Art Museum in the Palm Desert location features a rotating selection of exhibits by contemporary artists, as well as a sculpture garden where you can have a contemplative afternoon picnic. The Architecture and Design Center, in a structure originally designed by Williams, hosts exhibitions on architecture and design that change twice a year, rounding out an extensive permanent collection that includes works by Julius Shulman, Alexander Calder, David Hockney, and Marc Chagall. Pro tip: The museum buzzes with energy, particularly on free Thursday evenings, but for a more tailored experience focused on a particular theme, take one of the tours led by passionate and knowledgeable docents.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 2 years ago
Impressive Art Collection in the Heart of Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Art Museum is set close to the mountains, within a couple of blocks of the central downtown area of Palm Springs. The collection is surprisingly large, with three floors of galleries, and a rotating special exhibit.
The themes range from modern paintings to Native American woodwork to Mesoamerican sculpture.
The themes range from modern paintings to Native American woodwork to Mesoamerican sculpture.
about 5 years ago
Exploring the Palm Springs Art Museum
The Palm Springs Art Museum is family-friendly and approachable with a serious collection including works from Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Donald Judd, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Henry Moore, Robert Rauschenberg, Antony Gormley and Ansel Adams. The outdoor sculpture garden is lovely and offers the opportunity dine al fresco.
almost 6 years ago
Desert Garden
I got a preview of the new Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert, California. In addition to the influential collection of art, the garden around the museum is beautifully designed and showcases the frailty of the desert.