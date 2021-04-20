Palácio Nacional Da Ajuda Largo Ajuda 1349-021, 1300 Lisboa, Portugal

Thur - Tue 10am - 6pm

A Royal Palace Atop a Hill This royal palace was probably much-visited this year, due to an exhibition of Joana Vasconcelos, a very important Portuguese artist.



The palace was built on a hill, after being destroyed at its the previous location (in front of the river) in the 1755 earthquake. But it wasn’t finished, because the royal family fled to Brazil during the French invasion.



In 1968, it opened as a museum, with important collections of decorative arts of the 18th and 19th centuries, such as furniture, jewelry, textiles, painting, ceramics, photography, and sculpture. Many important state ceremonies take place here as well.

