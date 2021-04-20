Palácio Nacional Da Ajuda
Largo Ajuda 1349-021, 1300 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 363 7095
Photo By Rita Alves
More info
Thur - Tue 10am - 6pm
A Royal Palace Atop a HillThis royal palace was probably much-visited this year, due to an exhibition of Joana Vasconcelos, a very important Portuguese artist.
The palace was built on a hill, after being destroyed at its the previous location (in front of the river) in the 1755 earthquake. But it wasn’t finished, because the royal family fled to Brazil during the French invasion.
In 1968, it opened as a museum, with important collections of decorative arts of the 18th and 19th centuries, such as furniture, jewelry, textiles, painting, ceramics, photography, and sculpture. Many important state ceremonies take place here as well.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Contemporary art meets royal palace
Palácio Nacional da Ajuda housed the Portuguese royal family in the 19th century and is still filled with the ornate furnishings of the period. Its rooms are also playing temporary hosts to the work of Portuguese contemporary artist, Joana Vasconcelos.
If you get there before August 25th 2013, you'll find feathered helicopters and giant sculptures made of saucepans gracing the rooms. The combinations work extremely well with paired themes and colours.
If you get there before August 25th 2013, you'll find feathered helicopters and giant sculptures made of saucepans gracing the rooms. The combinations work extremely well with paired themes and colours.