PaddleWheel Coffee & Tea Co. 720 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA

Get Your Steamboat Springs Coffee Fix at Paddle Wheel As a recent transplant to Steamboat, looking for a good spot to meet for client meetings and brainstorming meetings with colleagues (next to a fire to stay warm), Paddle Wheel has become my 'go to' off-site meeting place.



Heavenly warmth (it's cold here in January), beautiful coffee and locally baked food choices that fill your belly on a day you'll eventually head out for adventure, are some of the many reasons we love this local spot.



Their motto on social media is 'coffee, tea, food, bike anything, ski anything'- which, of course, got our attention and loyalty immediately.



Iconic Adventures (3 blocks away on Yampa Street and designing adventure travel trips both locally and world-wide) says, head to Paddle Wheel for caffeinated inspiration while you're in Steamboat.