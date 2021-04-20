Where are you going?
Oscar's Steakhouse

1 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Website
| +1 702-386-7227
Steakhouse with a View -- and Slice of History Las Vegas Nevada United States

Sun - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 10:30pm

Steakhouse with a View -- and Slice of History

Oscar's Steakhouse boasts one of the best views in Las Vegas -- at 1 S Main Street at the Plaza Hotel, it overlooks bustling Fremont Street downtown. Named after our famous mob attorney-turned mayor Oscar Goodman (after he was term limited-out, his wife, Carolyn, won the race), the hot spot displays memorabilia from his exciting years in Las Vegas. Oscar is famous for always having a Bombay Sapphire gin martini in-hand (and two showgirls at his side), so why not swig a martini yourself before digging into the delicious steakhouse menu?
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

