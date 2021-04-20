Steakhouse with a View -- and Slice of History
Oscar's Steakhouse boasts one of the best views in Las Vegas
-- at 1 S Main Street at the Plaza Hotel, it overlooks bustling Fremont Street downtown. Named after our famous mob attorney-turned mayor Oscar Goodman (after he was term limited-out, his wife, Carolyn, won the race), the hot spot displays memorabilia from his exciting years in Las Vegas. Oscar is famous for always having a Bombay Sapphire gin martini in-hand (and two showgirls at his side), so why not swig a martini yourself before digging into the delicious steakhouse menu?