Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Orlando International Premium Outlets

4951 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Website
| +1 407-352-9600
Orlando International Premium Outlets Orlando Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 11pm

Orlando International Premium Outlets

As much as Orlando is known for its theme parks, the city is also popular for its many outlets and shopping malls, which draw tourists with great deals on luxury cosmetics, electronics, and clothing. Home to more than 180 retailers, the Orlando International Premium Outlets are a one-stop shop for big-name brands at discounted prices. Here, you’ll find everything from Adidas, Armani, and Banana Republic to Baccarat, Gap, Guess, Kate Spade, Coach, and more. Also available are food options like Panera Bread and Five Guys, so you don’t even have to leave the area to eat.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago

Orlando Premium Outlets

Have you been here? Tell us about it below!

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System