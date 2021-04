Oppenheimer Park Fashion District, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Oppenheimer Park Cool little park in the heart of the CBD. Originally the home of the Impala Stampede sculpture that is now on the Main Street pedestrian mall, and donated by the founder of Anglo American and De Beers. The park struggled In the CBD's down years, but has now been relaunched as part of the rejuvenation of the CBD. They even added a sculpture of young bokkies to harken back to the original sculpture.