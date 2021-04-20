Old Vine Café
2937 Bristol St A102, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
| +1 714-545-1411
Sun - Sat 9am - 3pm
Tue - Thur 5pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
A Hidden Culinary Gem in Orange CountyTucked away by the Wine Bar at the Lab in Costa Mesa, Old Vine Cafe is one of those hidden gems in the Orange County dining circuit, with both tasting and a la carte menus. The service was excellent and our waiter's vast knowledge of wine was commendable. The Lab area of Costa Mesa is known for its organic restaurants, locally-grown food, and overall chic bohemian vibe. Old Vine Cafe falls perfectly within those parameters, with food that is innovative, delicious, and fresh. With year round sunshine in Southern California, eating outside on the patio is always a good idea, and I would highly recommend it here. The outdoor seating area is encased by rustic decor and bountiful greenery, making it the perfect place to enjoy a great meal with a glass of fine wine.
Recommendation: Handmade Ravioli—Ravioli filled with smoked duck, goat cheese & porcini mushrooms, sautéed in brown butter with sage.
Also rave-worthy is its brunch menu: the caramel-apple French toast is too good for words!