Amanyara Northwest Point, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands

Amanyara Found in the northwest point of Providenciales, out beyond the fishing village of Blue Hills and far from the development of Grace Bay, Amanyara lives up to its name: a combination of the Sanskrit word for peace and Arawak for place. Not surprisingly, the feeling is one of secluded serenity, with rooms and public areas designed as pavilions that blur the distinction between indoors and out, and a level of service that borders on telepathy. Situated on the edge of Northwest Point Marine National Park, the resort makes an effort to help guests better understand the surrounding natural environment. On-site is a Nature Discovery Center with programs that range from a turtle initiative to an Adopt-a-Coral project. But if that seems overly eco for some guests, they can rest assured that among the routine sounds at Amanyara are the whack of tennis balls and the popping of corks from some of the world’s more expensive wines.