Odyssey Whale Watch

170 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-775-0727
Up Close and Personal with the Largest Animals on Earth

Whale-watching is an exciting experience. When I recently did it for the first time, I was shocked at how close the whales came to the boat and how curious they were to investigate. The trip is four hours, so young children might get a bit antsy, but when you are rewarded by seeing humpbacks, finbacks, minkes, and dolphins, it is time well spent. You also get to see so much of the area by boat, which gives you another perspective on the coastline. I would suggest packing some extra clothes, as it can get chilly, and also a snack and some drinks.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

