OCT Art and Design Gallery Shennan Ave, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053

OCT Art and Design Gallery, Shenzhen I have to admit, I'm not a very good art appreciator. I usually visit museums and galleries just because I feel I should.



Holy Cow! Now, this is my kind of gallery! The whole building is devoted to hexagons, from the hexagon glass frame on the outside, to the hallways and spaces inside. I felt like a kid inside, exploring all the cool angular hallways and strange spaces.



Aside from very interesting exhibitions, the gallery hosts award shows, forums, classes, and more.



Personally, the coolest part of the gallery was the gift shop. It's a completely different and interesting place to shop in Shenzhen, from jewelry from local designers, to surprisingly affordable art and sculpture.



The opening hours are Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-5.30pm. Admission costs 15RMB. It's located very close to the OCT Metro station, exit C.