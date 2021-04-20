Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery
4051 Omaopio Rd #1, Kula, HI 96790, USA
| +1 808-877-0009
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and DistilleryA really fun experience! Located in the Kula area of Maui, the Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery is a really interesting place to visit. There are 30 different organically grown sugar cane grown on the farm - there is also a heritage plot where they are gathering many of the original Polynesian varieties brought over as canoe crops - all used as a base for their product, as opposed to the traditional potato or wheat.
They also hand-pick as opposed to the burning most of the sugar canes farms do. They do that by planting highly organized plots with lots of space in between that allows them the maneuverability to get in there with a machete. They use very special water from the Big Island - probably the most expensive water in the world from 3000 feet below the water surface.
These natural and organic products come together to make Ocean Vodka. Bottle are put together with minimal machinery and made to order quantities.
The farm has started doing events like weddings, private parties and even concerts. It is a fun place to visit - even for the kids, although samples are off-limits for them ;-) And if the kids get bored you can promise them they can feed the goats at the goat farm next door!