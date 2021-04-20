Nymphenburg Palace
Nymphenburg PalaceBuilt in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French Baroque façade by Joseph Effner. The palace exterior and expansive, English-style gardens—complete with lakes, geysers, and waterfalls—are the real highlights here, but the interior, with its Baroque, Neoclassical, and Rococo era rooms, is also worth seeing. Be sure to check out the Steinerner Saal (Stone Hall) with its striking ceiling frescoes, the Schönheitengalerie (Gallery of Beauties) with works by court painter Joseph Karl Stieler, and the palace chapel of St. Magdalena. There are also a few interesting museums on site, including ones dedicated to royal coaches, porcelain, and natural history.
Bavarian Royalty
When in Munich, enjoy the excellent food but also plan on seeing the Numphenburg Palace. This often overlooked European palace can be found on the outskirts of Munich in southern Germany. It's a stunning palace that will transport you into a fantasy and fuel any imagination. The 17th century palace was a royal residence of the Bavarian monarchy for years and is amazing in its beauty. But for some reason it doesn't get the same press as Versailles near Paris or Buckingham Palace in London.
Where regals prayed
The grounds of the Nymphenburg Palace are vast so there is a great opportunity to stroll around for an hour or more. One place that you may come across is the small unusual chapel tucked away on the grounds.
Former Summer Residence of Bavarian Royalty
Nymphenburg Palace ("Schloss Nymphenburg" in German) is a Baroque palace built between 1664 and 1675. It was the main summer residence of the Bavarian of the House of Wittelsbach. The exterior and expansive grounds are very impressive, more so than the interior, but it's still worth a visit. You can purchase a combination ticket that also includes entrance to the Marstallmuseum (carriages and sleighs) and to the Museum of Nymphenburg Porcelain which are both on the palace grounds.
Nymphenburg Palace Park: Royal Retreat
Nyphemburg Palace Park is interchangeably linked with Nymphemburg Palace and has a history of more than 300 years! The canal is especially beautiful and an ideal place for ice skating in winter, or head over to one of the two lakes found in the classically landscaped park. There's also a cafe near the Palace.