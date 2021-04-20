Where are you going?
North Oconee River Greenway

Athens, GA 30601, USA
Website
| +1 706-613-3801
Railroad Trestle from R.E.M.'s 'Murmur' Album

Railroad Trestle from R.E.M.'s 'Murmur' Album

R.E.M. was one of the top musical acts to make it out of the small town of Athens, Georgia, and arguably out of the whole state. The band made the area famous, especially when they chose a specific photo for the back cover of their 1983 album "Murmur."

This railroad trestle was built as a part of the Georgia Railroad line and has been threatened to be torn down numerous times. But you'll find students and urban explorers out here any day of the week checking it out and even climbing on it, which I don't recommend.

The trestle is located in the North Oconee River Greenway behind Mama's Boy restaurant, so after a big brunch, explore the trestle and surrounding parklands.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

