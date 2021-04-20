No Name Saloon and Grill

Buffalo Burgers and Beer at the No Name Saloon
If you moved to Park City
in the '70s or '80s, the No Name Saloon was your living room; where you hung out every night to tell stories of the day (“untracked powder, man!”) and meet everyone in town. It was the official “office” for the local rugby club, and you’ll still see plenty of team portraits lining the walls of this cluttered-with-paraphernalia, rustically charming place. Girls in Levis and figure-hugging tees are still known to dance on the bar occasionally. You haven’t lived the real Park City local bar scene until you've tossed one back at the No Name, and broken into song with the crowd singing a hit from the '70s at some point during the evening. They’re also known for their delicious buffalo burgers, so use them to soak up the cocktails. Located in an intriguing historic building that used to house the local phone company back in the day, their motto is "Helping People Forget Their Names Since 1903."