Natural History Museum, Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Blvd

Photo courtesy of Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County More info Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm

Join the Cultural Gathering at the Natural History Museum The Natural History Museum houses some 35 million specimens and artifacts spanning 4.5 billion years in history. But it isn't just what's inside this structure that's historic: The main building itself dates all the way back to 1913, when a Sunday school teacher—upset by the seemingly unstoppable influx of saloons, gambling locales, and other centers of vice—convinced the city to develop what's now called Exposition Park. Fast-forward to the present, and the Natural History Museum is more than just a place to see weird animal bones and models of long-extinct Homo sapiens. The museum hosts plenty of public events throughout the year, including mini nature festivals, evening cocktail parties, and opportunities for community science. The neighboring California Science Center is a draw for the kiddos, and Exposition Park as a whole is occasionally leased out for large-scale music fests.