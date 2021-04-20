National Museum of American History

Museum of American History
Originally founded as the National Museum of History and Technology in 1964, this museum charms visitors with over three million artifacts and national treasures related to formative events in American history. Highlights include the original flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to pen the "Star Spangled Banner," the First Ladies gowns, an 1850 John Bull locomotive, Abraham Lincoln's top hat, White House china and porcelain, Thomas Edison's 1879 light bulb, the original Greensboro lunch counter from the 1960 sit-ins, George Washington's Revolutionary War uniform and saber, and an "American Stories" exhibit that includes Dorothy's ruby red slippers and a Kermit the Frog puppet.