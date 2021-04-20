Where are you going?
National Museum of American History

14th St and Constitution Ave, NW
Website
| +1 202-633-1000
Museum of American History Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Originally founded as the National Museum of History and Technology in 1964, this museum charms visitors with over three million artifacts and national treasures related to formative events in American history. Highlights include the original flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to pen the "Star Spangled Banner," the First Ladies gowns, an 1850 John Bull locomotive, Abraham Lincoln's top hat, White House china and porcelain, Thomas Edison's 1879 light bulb, the original Greensboro lunch counter from the 1960 sit-ins, George Washington's Revolutionary War uniform and saber, and an "American Stories" exhibit that includes Dorothy's ruby red slippers and a Kermit the Frog puppet.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
