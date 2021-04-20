Nasjonalgalleriet
13 Universitetsgata
| +47 21 98 20 00
More info
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 7pm
Screaming for 'The Scream' at the National GalleryEstablished in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures.
The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The Scream, is on display here), but the museum also displays works by international artists, such as several French Impressionists.
There's also a completely charming café and small gift shop inside.
P.S. Nasjonalgalleriet is connected to several other museums and galleries in Oslo (like The Museum of Contemporary Art, The National Museum of Architecture, and The Museum of Decorative Arts and Design) and your entry ticket gives you access to all of them – not a bad deal at all!