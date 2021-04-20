Munchen Haus 709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

Post-hiking bier-und-wurst in the Cascades NEIN, you are not in the Bavarian Alps--you are in the Central Cascades of Washington State...and JA there is an outdoor Bier Garten where you can sit your stinky sweaty post-hike self down for a local microbrew!



The faux-but-well-done Bavarian 'theme'-town of Leavenworth (the make-over of a mining town that almost went bust) offers several good places for hearty Teutonic fare. The most hiker-friendly is tucked in to the corner of the main plaza: München Haus. Apple cider sauerkraut and a buffet of mustards await your sausage selection--and we're talking 1/3-pounder WURST here--nothing skinny that will leave you hungry...And, of course, the Bier Garten, offering beers from Icicle Brewing Co.



This is definitely the civilized way to end a day of wilderness trekking.



