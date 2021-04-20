Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Munchen Haus

709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Website
| +1 509-548-1158
Post-hiking bier-und-wurst in the Cascades Leavenworth Washington United States
The Best of the Wurst Leavenworth Washington United States
Post-hiking bier-und-wurst in the Cascades Leavenworth Washington United States
The Best of the Wurst Leavenworth Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

Post-hiking bier-und-wurst in the Cascades

NEIN, you are not in the Bavarian Alps--you are in the Central Cascades of Washington State...and JA there is an outdoor Bier Garten where you can sit your stinky sweaty post-hike self down for a local microbrew!

The faux-but-well-done Bavarian 'theme'-town of Leavenworth (the make-over of a mining town that almost went bust) offers several good places for hearty Teutonic fare. The most hiker-friendly is tucked in to the corner of the main plaza: München Haus. Apple cider sauerkraut and a buffet of mustards await your sausage selection--and we're talking 1/3-pounder WURST here--nothing skinny that will leave you hungry...And, of course, the Bier Garten, offering beers from Icicle Brewing Co.

This is definitely the civilized way to end a day of wilderness trekking.

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Best of the Wurst

Granted, it’s not difficult to find a beer garden or a grilled sausage in Leavenworth, but Munchen Haus is a favorite stop for visitors. They have a large seating area that’s partially covered, hefty kielbasa and wurst served in grilled buns, an impressive self-serve condiment bar (including excellent sauerkraut), and mouth-watering sides like tangy German potato salad and warm pretzels (ignore the cheese sauce it comes with and try a few of the mustards from the bar). They serve a variety of beers, including some from the local Icicle Brewing Company, and you can buy a pint glass or stein to take home as a souvenir. The line can be long, but it moves pretty quickly; order a beer and kick back, and before you know it, your sausage will be served.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30