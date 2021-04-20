Munchen Haus
709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
| +1 509-548-1158
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm
Post-hiking bier-und-wurst in the CascadesNEIN, you are not in the Bavarian Alps--you are in the Central Cascades of Washington State...and JA there is an outdoor Bier Garten where you can sit your stinky sweaty post-hike self down for a local microbrew!
The faux-but-well-done Bavarian 'theme'-town of Leavenworth (the make-over of a mining town that almost went bust) offers several good places for hearty Teutonic fare. The most hiker-friendly is tucked in to the corner of the main plaza: München Haus. Apple cider sauerkraut and a buffet of mustards await your sausage selection--and we're talking 1/3-pounder WURST here--nothing skinny that will leave you hungry...And, of course, the Bier Garten, offering beers from Icicle Brewing Co.
This is definitely the civilized way to end a day of wilderness trekking.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Best of the Wurst
Granted, it’s not difficult to find a beer garden or a grilled sausage in Leavenworth, but Munchen Haus is a favorite stop for visitors. They have a large seating area that’s partially covered, hefty kielbasa and wurst served in grilled buns, an impressive self-serve condiment bar (including excellent sauerkraut), and mouth-watering sides like tangy German potato salad and warm pretzels (ignore the cheese sauce it comes with and try a few of the mustards from the bar). They serve a variety of beers, including some from the local Icicle Brewing Company, and you can buy a pint glass or stein to take home as a souvenir. The line can be long, but it moves pretty quickly; order a beer and kick back, and before you know it, your sausage will be served.