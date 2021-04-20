Where are you going?
Mt Adams

Mt Adams, Washington, USA
from the plane: 'sleeping giants'

If you're on a flight from the East Coast of the U.S. to Portland, Oregon, try to get a window seat on the right side of the plane. As you approach Portland, look out the window and you just might catch a glimpse of two of the Pacific Northwest's 'sleeping giants'--the glaciated peaks of Mt. Adams (12,281ft/3,743m) and Mt. Rainier (14,411 ft/4,392 m).

The Cascades are dotted with these volcanoes, from the Canadian border down through Northern California. Although Mt. St. Helens was the last one to erupt spectacularly (in 1980), many of these mountains are just waiting for their turn...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

Angela Anderson
almost 7 years ago

Climbing Mt Adams

Ever hike a volcano? Well the South Spur Route on Mt Adams is one of the common routes to do because no glacier travel is needed. If you like hiking and exploring views most can never dream of, then Mt. Adams is for you.

With its 30 degree angles, it is necessary to be prepared with crampons and an ice axe. Even though the climb is difficult, the glissading down will prove to be one of the best "sled riding" experiences ever.

Would you be up for it?

