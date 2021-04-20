Where are you going?
Mosaic Tile House

1116 Palms Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
One Tile at a Time Los Angeles California United States

Sat 1pm - 4pm

One Tile at a Time

If you find some extra time when in Venice, go east of Lincoln on Palm Blvd, and check out the Mosaic Tile House - you cannot miss it.

An adorable artistic couple started a tiny project that turned into their lives work, and entire stucco home, into a mosaic wonder. Every inch, inside and out, is covered in some kind of broken glass - mugs, figurines, mirrors.

You can even take a tour of the interior on request!
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

