Morristown Green 10 N Park Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Morristown Green No visit to Morristown should fail to include a stop at the old town square, known locally as the Green. This small two-acre park is still the city center, as it has been for almost three centuries. Once the site of public executions, the Green now offers more tranquil forms of entertainment, like watching towering Pin Oaks sway lazily in the breeze. Say goodbye to your sweetheart at the Patriot’s Farewell Fountain.