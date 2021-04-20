Morada Bay Beach Cafe, MM81 BS,
81600 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
| +1 305-664-0604
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
A Keys CafeThe Morada Bay Beach Cafe on the bay side of Islamorada is the perfect spot for a Keys lunch. Colorful chairs and tables dot the beach; the food is excellent and the restaurant regularly receives fantastic reviews. Try the Wagyu beef burger. It is delicious. Fresh fish and seafood are popular choices. The conch fritters and conch chowder hit the spot.
The staff is very friendly, professional, and helpful. Island music or Jimmy Buffet songs waft across the beach.