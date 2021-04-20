Where are you going?
Mombasa Street Coffee

Mombasa, Kenya
Take a Gamble on Street Coffee Mombasa Kenya

Take a Gamble on Street Coffee

Street food is always a must when I travel. Despite that, I've always been a little bit weary of street beverages, but on the last trip to Mombasa, I took a chance on some local street coffee. Be it exhaustion from arriving that morning at 5:30am or true desire to have a cultural immersion, but the stuff was awesome.

Brewed with ginger and copious amounts of sugar, it was definitely a jolt to the system, but super tasty for only a few cents. We liked it so much we bought a bag to bring home.

Although you can find these little tea and coffee shops all around Mombasa (kind of hidden), this one was right near the bus stations for buses to Lamu and Malindi.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

