Shopping at Berlin's Design Haven

I dare you to visit Planet Modular and not leave with a stack of new notebooks, Japanese masking tape, or sparkly envelopes. It's unequivocally a supplies haven for artists and crafty DIYers, and while I don't fall into either of those categories, I'm a sucker for colored gel pens and stationery. One loop around this shop, and you'll understand why Berlin ranks high in creative design.