300 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Though the city isn't normally considered a go-to hot spot for history buffs, Las Vegas' past is steeped in organized crime; without it, the city would be a very different place than it is today. Throughout the years, money has been exchanged through the hands of a number of interesting characters with colorful personalities, and the Mob Museum, located in downtown Las Vegas, examines all components of this chapter in the history books. The museum is well organized, helping people walk through the convoluted relationships and stories of organized crime that have shaped (and continue to shape) Las Vegas specifically and various parts of the world in general. Hundreds of artifacts, interactive exhibits, and regular events held at the Mob Museum make for an interesting afternoon. Give yourself at least a few hours to fully appreciate this museum.
