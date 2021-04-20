Where are you going?
Missouri River Canoe Company

7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
Website
| +1 406-378-3110
Cruise the Missouri River Loma Montana United States

Cruise the Missouri River

The Missouri River Canoe Company is one of Montana's most well-respected outfitters, and it arranges solo and guided river expeditions that can last a day, a week, or all summer long for those really keen on engrossing themselves in the West.

The ornithology workshops combine the best of the 4-day river trip with a birding expedition led by local guides into one wonderfully engrossing package.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

