Missouri River Canoe Company
7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
| +1 406-378-3110
Photo courtesy of Missouri River Canoe Company/canoemontana.com
Cruise the Missouri RiverThe Missouri River Canoe Company is one of Montana's most well-respected outfitters, and it arranges solo and guided river expeditions that can last a day, a week, or all summer long for those really keen on engrossing themselves in the West.
The ornithology workshops combine the best of the 4-day river trip with a birding expedition led by local guides into one wonderfully engrossing package.