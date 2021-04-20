Descent into the Maze

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also known as the Holocaust Memorial, was designed by architect Peter Eisenman and engineer Buro Happold. It is a series of concrete slabs, or "stalea," of various sizes positioned in such a way that, as you approach it, you have no idea the depth to which you will eventually descend. Covering 4.7 slopping acres, this memorial, rather than symbolic, was created to reproduce the chaotic and confusing experience of a holocaust victim. At every turn, the tourist or memorial observer is deeper into the labyrinth as stalea begin to tower above. No end is in sight. The descent happens quickly. The curving platform changes slopes suddenly. The gray gravestone-like monuments are stark and silent, offering no help or hope. Beneath these monuments is the holocaust museum, where one can view pictures and hear stories and where the stalae hang from the ceiling—as deep below the ground as they are high above it. It is a truly engaging and heart-rending journey.