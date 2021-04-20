Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mediterraneo Marine Park

Tul Il-Kosta, Naxxar, Malta
Website
| +356 2137 2218
Swim with Dolphins in Sliema Naxxar Malta

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

Swim with Dolphins in Sliema

If you've always dreamed of swimming with dolphins, here's your chance. Sign up for the program at Mediterraneo Marine Park (it's recommended that you make a reservation ahead of your visit), where you can swim with Black Sea dolphins and say hello to neighbors such as sea lions, parrots, and reptiles as you explore the rest of the park. Scheduled presentations further explain the characteristics of each animal and how it's cared for, making your visit not only enjoyable, but educational as well.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points