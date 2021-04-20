Swim with Dolphins in Sliema
If you've always dreamed of swimming with dolphins, here's your chance. Sign up for the program at Mediterraneo Marine Park (it's recommended that you make a reservation ahead of your visit), where you can swim with Black Sea dolphins and say hello to neighbors such as sea lions, parrots, and reptiles as you explore the rest of the park. Scheduled presentations further explain the characteristics of each animal and how it's cared for, making your visit not only enjoyable, but educational as well.