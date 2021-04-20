Walking Valletta

Get off the touristy streets and wander around the neighborhoods of the old town of Valletta. Take in the beautiful wooden balconies that stretch around corners and cross over cobblestone streets. But be prepared for some hill work—this old city has roller coaster–like streets. Take your time, walk slowly, look up, and discover. You’ll find small churches, coats of arms, and votive statues in every little niche. Thanks to the Knights, the city is built on a grid system so it’s about impossible to get lost!