Old Town of Valletta

Colorful, enclosed, wooden, and on every single home in Malta - the wooden balconies may be weathered, but they have stood the test of time.The origins of this unique Maltese architecture were about impossible to track down, but when I asked locals I generally received answers like this, " They are from Arabic times when women had to be hidden."However the Maltese society didn’t really have to hide women, but the tradition instead morphed into the fact that pretty much all women were housewives and they really stayed in the home and didn’t venture out much. The saying “a woman’s place is in the home”rings true here years ago. (cringe!)One local explained, "the housewives would sit on high stools and watch what was going on outside; in a weird way, it was their reality TV."Regardless of origins, they wooden balconies are beautiful pieces of architecture that are unique to all towns and homes in Malta. And if you are lucky, you'll get to even sit in one and catch some reality tv.