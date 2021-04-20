Sam Cremona's Olive Estate St Paul's Bay, Malta

The Godfather of Olives Sam Cremona was a former gemologist turned olive-ologist; he is actually an olive oil sommelier! Cremona spearheading a project to cultivate and bring indigenous olives back to Malta and put them on the olive oil map of the world. He’s giving away indigenous bidnija olive trees in order to get 30,000 trees actively growing and producing olives in Malta. This is no easy project to orchestrate, and he’s got his hands full being the conductor, but the olive oil I was able to taste makes all of his hard work worth it.



Fresh olive oil is nothing like you purchase in the store back home. It’s cloudy in color, thick, and it has a burst of fresh flavor; sometimes bitter, sometimes sweet. Olive oil and olives are always a part of Maltese cooking. You can organize a visit to the olive estate and do some tasting yourself. In any case, purchase some during your time in Malta and take some home to grace your kitchen!



The olive farm in Wardija offers tours, tastings and a typical Maltese lunch. These are done by appointment only (just for small groups). Call Sammy Cremona, +356 79582294, or email them, matty@vol.net.mt.