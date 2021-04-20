Caffe Cordina
244 Republic, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1114, Malta
| +356 2065 0400
Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 11pm
Historic Pastry and Coffee in VallettaYou might be tempted to sit outside on the square while visiting Caffe Cordina but that would be a mistake. The interior is something not to be missed, not only for it's unique design but also to watch the staff efficiently work to serve their many patrons. It's warm and welcoming. Coffee at the bar is almost a must and the pastries are authentic and tasty.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Bypass the Tourists and Take a Stand
Stop in for an espresso or cappuccino at the opulent Café Cordina (a local and tourist hangout near the Cathedral on Republica Street). I suggest you pass by all of the tourists sitting outside and instead have your coffee the local way: standing up. Pay for your drink first at the register and then walk to the old metallic bar and provide one of the bartenders your ticket. They will whip up your cappuccino and you can stand there and drink it among the locals who are popping in between meetings for a caffeine jolt.