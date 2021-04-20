Where are you going?
Caffe Cordina

244 Republic, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1114, Malta
Website
| +356 2065 0400
Historic Pastry and Coffee in Valletta Il Belt Valletta Malta
Bypass the Tourists and Take a Stand Il Belt Valletta Malta

Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 11pm

Historic Pastry and Coffee in Valletta

You might be tempted to sit outside on the square while visiting Caffe Cordina but that would be a mistake. The interior is something not to be missed, not only for it's unique design but also to watch the staff efficiently work to serve their many patrons. It's warm and welcoming. Coffee at the bar is almost a must and the pastries are authentic and tasty.
By Laura Simkins , AFAR Staff

Sherry Ott
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Bypass the Tourists and Take a Stand

Stop in for an espresso or cappuccino at the opulent Café Cordina (a local and tourist hangout near the Cathedral on Republica Street). I suggest you pass by all of the tourists sitting outside and instead have your coffee the local way: standing up. Pay for your drink first at the register and then walk to the old metallic bar and provide one of the bartenders your ticket. They will whip up your cappuccino and you can stand there and drink it among the locals who are popping in between meetings for a caffeine jolt.

