Thirty Seven Hotel

37 Triq Munxar, Munxar, Gozo MXR 1012, Malta
Website
| +356 7909 3169
Farmhouse Design Munxar Malta

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 12pm, 1pm - 6pm

Farmhouse Design

Patti and Giuseppe greet guests at the door with their dogs, welcoming them into the old farmhouse’s stone corridor. The limestone is pale but the walls and corners contain clever splashes of colorful art and furniture. The sunlight filters through the open-air corridor, leading to public spaces and guest rooms filled with surprising luxury and style. Donkey quarters or places to tie animals and store feed have been tranformed by the couple's creative vision and hard work into a gorgeously designed living room and office. Every corridor is lined by plants and sculptures, every room incandescent with art; the hotel iss vibrant, colorful, worldly. 
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

