The Lascaris War Rooms

Valletta, Malta
+356 2123 4717
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

These underground tunnels and chambers 150 feet beneath the Upper Barrakka Gardens once served as a headquarters for Allied operations during World War II. Commanders stationed here oversaw some of the most ambitious campaigns in the Mediterranean, including the 1943 invasion of Sicily. After the war, the War Rooms were used by the Mediterranean Fleet of the Royal Navy. Guided tours are available and highly recommended for military history buffs, but all will enjoy the air of wartime intrigue.
By David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert

Emily Chu
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

History buffs can meander down staircases and passageways and into the former Malta WWII operations base, the Lascaris War Rooms. Located below the Upper Barrakka Gardens, the restored chambers and tunnels of the then-secret complex now contain reenactment exhibitions to provide an educational introduction to wartime Malta. Guided tours are recommended to fully appreciate the rooms' historical significance.

