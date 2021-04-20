The Lascaris War Rooms Valletta, Malta

More info Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

The Lascaris War Rooms These underground tunnels and chambers 150 feet beneath the Upper Barrakka Gardens once served as a headquarters for Allied operations during World War II. Commanders stationed here oversaw some of the most ambitious campaigns in the Mediterranean, including the 1943 invasion of Sicily. After the war, the War Rooms were used by the Mediterranean Fleet of the Royal Navy. Guided tours are available and highly recommended for military history buffs, but all will enjoy the air of wartime intrigue.